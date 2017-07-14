Don’t tar all dog owners with same brush

As dog owners who use the enclosed ball diamond’s area on a regular basis – almost every day, and, as people who value and appreciate the opportunity to utilize that area of the park, we have some comments and a few questions.

First of all we agree that there are a few dog owners who fail to pick up after their woofers. Sometimes this is due no doubt to socializing with other dog owners, or being on the phone, and engaging attention on their conversations and neglecting to pay attention to their pets. Others may simply not care and don’t bother to pick up, even if they know what their dog has deposited.

An article in the Chronicle quoted someone as saying dog poo is “all over” the enclosed area of the two ball diamonds. From our observation, in walking our dogs, there are a few poo piles and remnants to be found, but “all over” does not seem to be an accurate description. And like some others who walk dogs there, we pick up more than our dogs leave behind. Still, one can find, if you are looking, some poop which has been overlooked.

Responsible dog owners do try to confront and get after those who don’t pick up. After all, we are the ones who lose in the long run. One of our concerns has been that we dog owners, I am told, are soon to be evicted with our woofers from the enclosed area and shunted over to an area in Lion’s Park. This seems a little odd to me in that those two enclosed ball diamonds find regular use only during the month of the baseball camps.

At other times, I’ve noticed that use of that area is only sporadic; whereas we dog owners use that area every day. And none of us would begrudge – or has begrudged – keeping out during the time of baseball camp, or when we find the diamonds in use (which is infrequent). We use the area all-year round.

Why is it necessary to evict us permanently when we utilize the enclosed area all year; while the two enclosed ball diamonds are used so little? As far as the Lion’s Park designated doggie area is concerned, we have yet to know much about its parameters.

The Town of Oliver will only solve part of the problem they perceive: the problem of loose workers’ dogs. But what we know is that during the summer few of us Oliverite pet owners will take our dogs to Lion’s Park. During the summer, that area will be not very “friendly” to our dogs; especially the small ones. That area already at present hosts many dogs with questionable inoculation histories.

Also doggie intimidation would not come as a big surprise as most of the “guest dogs” are large ones, Again, especially for small dogs, which many of us have. Many of us Oliver dog-owners are “older” citizens and to tell the truth, feel intimidated by so many younger people hanging out in Lion’s Park and not all of us speak French in order to communicate (and believe me we are not that easy to intimidate). One might say “nonsense!” Just talk to a few people.

Dog park or not, I guess we just give that park over to our summer guests and let them enjoy it for the duration. Has anyone come around and asked the local dog owners (users of the current dog park) how they feel or if they have any ideas? Has anyone contacted the local vets to get their opinions on un-inoculated animals or possible dog aggression?

Many of our older folks can walk to our park now but probably won’t make it to Lion’s park – who’s speaking for them? Does our park not belong to all of the people of Oliver – dog owners also? Guests are here on a temporary basis.

People from out of town have commented positively about our enclosed dog area. Dog owners in Oliver are very appreciative of what we have. Don’t tar us all with the same brush. Dog owners would also like to get rid of the “bagless, scoopless, eyeless” owners. Come on, dog owners – let’s hear from a few of you!

Terry and Kay Roth, Oliver