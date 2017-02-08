Don’t ignore the voters

The Liberal government continues to ignore voters in this region.

Over 70 per cent of voters have made it very clear that we want an all inclusive national park . . . period.

The provincial plan of having “Area 2” divide the national park into two pieces is totally unworkable.

Our local MLA has always said she is against the national park and supports ranching over tourism.

(This is a dry region . . . it takes over 1,800 gallons of water to produce one pound of beef.)

Message to government . . . you can have your own opinions but not your own facts.

Local leader is dictating to, not representing, local voters.

Remember this on election day.

Bob Parker, Oliver