Don’t dismantle park

Your Worship Ron Hovanes, recently 17 units and members of the British Columbia and Washington State Airstream Club Caravan had the pleasure of staying at the Centennial RV Park in your fair city May 8 thru 11.

This kind of facility … nicely treed, affordable, full service sites within close walking distance to amenities downtown is the ideal type of property that RVers like us very much appreciate.

Our members came from many different areas of the province (Parksville, Vancouver, Vernon, Keremeos, Princeton, Surrey plus Anacortes, Washington) because this site was highly recommended.

British Columbia touts itself as a great destination for tourism and with the increase numbers of visitors with motor homes, campers and trailers coming here we need more RV sites not less.

The majority of our members spent money at food stores, restaurants and wineries in Oliver’s immediate area. We, as an interested group, would ask that you reconsider dismantling Centennial RV Park for the sake of campers like us who are happy to spend time and tourist dollars in Oliver.

Ken and Debbie Kitura, Airstream unit 7787, on behalf of 15 other units