Doctors to keep emergency department open

Residents are advised that the emergency department at South Okanagan General Hospital will remain open this weekend due to successful efforts in finding physician coverage.

On June 1, Interior Health informed the public of planned closures for June 4 and 5 due to unfilled shifts. This prompted many people to express their concerns via social media.

Interior Health said it appreciates the support of physicians in addressing this situation, and for their ongoing collaboration to work toward a long-term solution for emergency department coverage.