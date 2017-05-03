Doctor cries foul over ER bonuses

By Lyonel Doherty

A spoonful of sugar will not help the medicine go down for Dr. Peter Entwistle who doesn’t like the “politics” going on at South Okanagan General Hospital.

The independent candidate is questioning a move by Interior Health to pay out-of-town physicians a bonus to cover the emergency department (ER) during the election period.

Entwistle referred to interim chief of staff Dr. Brad Raison who admitted to the Penticton Herald that out-of-town doctors are being paid more than local physicians to cover the ER.

But MLA Linda Larson said she knows nothing about extra money being paid to ER doctors at the hospital.

“My concern is keeping the ER open. I have met with a group of doctors and heard their concerns regarding other issues they would like addressed in the hospital. I have told them I will support their requests with Interior Health and advocate for them.”

Entwistle said it’s a good thing that Interior Health is finally taking responsibility for ensuring the ER is covered, but they are only doing it for the election period, and it’s only for out-of-town doctors which makes it divisive, he pointed out.

“It’s a real sign of disrespect to me personally who struggled for several years to keep the department open and despite repeated requests was told there was no money . . . until now it is a political issue.”

Interior Health met with local physicians on Monday to discuss various issues, such as the need for more nursing staff, ER coverage and pay equity.

Local Dr. Lorraine Kane could not be reached for comment by press time Tuesday.

Interior Health released the following statement:

Interior Health met with members of the South Okanagan General Hospital medical staff association on Monday to discuss concerns raised by the physician group. This was a positive and productive first meeting, and it’s clear Interior Health and the physicians share the same goal – to provide quality care for patients, and in a way that is sustainable for the longterm. Interior Health and the physician group have committed to meet again in the coming weeks and months to work towards solutions that will address the concerns and interests of both parties. We appreciate there is community interest in these discussions, however, in recognition of our need to focus on long-term solutions, we’re not in a position to share additional details of the topics of discussion at this time.