Do not close hospital ER

Regarding the possible closure of the Oliver emergency department, please do not close this hospital or the emergency department.

Coming from Alberta to Chilliwack and then to Oliver to visit relatives, I was totally and completely scared that I might possibly die because my breathing was so difficult.

If I had to travel farther to another hospital for treatment, I may not have survived. I was so grateful and took comfort in Dr. Entwistle’s terrific bedside manner. The nurses were also very efficient.

I will make this trip to see my relatives in B.C. every year, and should I find myself in need of emergency medical help and there be no emergency department or no hospital in Oliver – then I will be afraid that whenever I visit my relatives and friend, my health will be at risk, and I will worry until I am able to be in a safer town.

Thanks to you, Dr. Entwistle, I am still breathing.

Lesley Amstine, Abee, Alberta