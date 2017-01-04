Do drugs, pay the piper

Last week’s editorial piece on the Opioid Crises was right on the money. Why should the general population pay for the illegal drug users’ overdoses? If the drugees could afford the illegal drugs they could pay the consequences too. Perhaps seizing their assets would curb their desire to stone themselves silly.

A couple of weeks ago I was walking by the ER at South Okanagan General Hospital when I heard some guy say that he was going to go back home and his girlfriend and him were going to shoot up again, so the ambulance should be on standby. He was in the ER after being brought back to life from an overdose.

Life is far too precious to throw it away for a temporary high that may just as likely kill you. If left to nature, the fools would kill themselves off and we would have a reduction in the idiot population of the world and good riddance. It might even reduce the customer base for the illegal drug market, reducing police resources and putting their skills to better use.

If you want to play with illegal drugs, pay the bill either with your life or with your assets or both.

Rae Bardeck, Oliver