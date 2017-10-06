Discarded cigarette causes grass fire

A small grass fire at a residence on Fairview Road yesterday afternoon was caused by a discarded cigarette, according to the Oliver Fire Department.

Spokesman Rob Graham said the fire started behind a residence (1300 block).

Once firefighters arrived they surrounded the home with two hose lines and doused the flames.

“I am unaware of how close any structures were to the fire but the only items that burned other than grass were a couple of dog houses,” Graham said. No animals were hurt, he pointed out.

There was no report of any charges being laid.