Discarded cigarette causes grass fire

By
Oliver Chronicle
-
316
0
SHARE
The Oliver Fire Department doused a small grass fire behind a Fairview Road residence late yesterday afternoon. The reported cause was a discarded cigarette.

A small grass fire at a residence on Fairview Road yesterday afternoon was caused by a discarded cigarette, according to the Oliver Fire Department.

Spokesman Rob Graham said the fire started behind a residence (1300 block).

Once firefighters arrived they surrounded the home with two hose lines and doused the flames.

“I am unaware of how close any structures were to the fire but the only items that burned other than grass were a couple of dog houses,” Graham said. No animals were hurt, he pointed out.

There was no report of any charges being laid.

