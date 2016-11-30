Developer envisions Sonoran-style hotel in Oliver

With the number of visitors that make the Wine Capital of Canada a destination, the development of a boutique hotel could bring about a fruitful market.

Ritchie Kendrick, who owns the church that houses Medici’s Gelateria at 522 Fairview Rd, believes his property can be repurposed to suit that need.

“It is long overdue that someone create a unique accommodation space in Oliver and provide function venues in a unique setting,” he said. “This is a good site for a small hotel. The preliminary design has 14 rooms, and either a penthouse or living accommodation on the top floor. Also, there’s room for another floor that would provide more rooms if it’s wanted in the final design.”

He plans to call the hotel The Mission, which will span 8,500 square feet and feature a Santa Fe style, which Kendrick adopted from the resort at Tlaquepaque (pronounced T-lockey-pockey) in Sedona, Arizona. Another speculation of the plan is to include 15 underground parking stalls.

“I believe a desert theme similar to this would fit very well with Oliver’s Wine Capital status in the northern tip of the Sonoran Desert,” he said. “The grasslands and bald hills outside of Oliver and Osoyoos are an extension of the Sonoran Desert that runs as far south as Mexico and creeps north to form Canada’s only arid desert.”

In addition to its aesthetic value, the stoney Santa Fe style is practical for dealing with the extreme heat, Kendrick said.

“It’s about dealing with providing places that are cool and comfy in the heat of the day in summer, while also keeping warm when the desert gets cold.”

By neglecting to develop and augment the Wine Capital of Canada as a destination, then “the sleepy Town of Oliver becomes nothing more than a drive thru,” he said.

However, Kendrick is optimistic that Oliver is a rewarding community to invest in. He points to the Firehall Brewery as a strong indication of forward-moving momentum.

“It’s a great little spot, and together all these little places will create an ambiance. Stop at the Firehall for a brew; a show at the Frank Venables; and hopefully offer a hotel where people can come for a function,” he said. “It becomes a place where people can come and spend a couple days. It’s the local business folk here now that need to be encouraged to diversify and expand and bring in further investment.”

Since his property already houses Medici’s – a place to enjoy frozen treats and live performances, Kendrick said the gelateria is an important part of the overall design. In collaboration, he said, all of Oliver’s attractions create an alluring ambiance.

“There would be an expansion of what is offered at the restaurant as catering and functions would play a large part in the new development. Another important part of the design would be an attractive outdoor courtyard that would provide an extension to the restaurant and functions space.”

Town council offered rhetorical support after hearing Kendrick’s proposal last month. But before he can make the hotel a reality, he’ll need to clear some regulatory hurdles and round up about $3 million – and he’s looking for a team of local investors.

“What I’d like to see is local folk who want to see a good return on some money they have sitting somewhere.”

If the development goes ahead, Kendrick said it would be a good opportunity for the Town to make improvements to Fairview Road in regards to pedestrian access. He said the area will benefit from improved lighting and walkways which could “create a unique connection between downtown and the Frank Venables Theatre, Southern Okanagan Secondary School and the wonderful public gardens at the top of town.”

Kendrick hopes to be part of the entire project, but he said if any investors are captivated by the idea and would rather go it alone, he’s prepared to pass it off to somebody in a stronger position.

“If a person comes in and doesn’t want anyone else in the game, but wants the idea to roll with, I’m willing to step away.

“I’d just like to see Oliver become what it can.”

By Dan Walton