Developer deems Park Place safe, but strata council not convinced

A local developer whose engineers just completed a report on Park Place says residents can move back in since there is nothing structurally wrong with the building.

But the strata corporation isn’t convinced, saying the report does not verify that the condominium complex is safe.

The building has been vacant for the past three years as engineering studies have been conducted to determine the cause of cracks that appeared in the structure in 2012.

The strata council has maintained it was caused by an earthquake in 2011, which was the subject of an insurance claim.

Subsequently, an engineer could not verify the safety of the building and the 62 residents were advised to vacate the premises.

In October a glimmer of hope appeared when the strata corporation hired Oliver Landing developer David Perehudoff to complete a study on the building to determine what needed to be fixed and what it would cost. The end goal was an “occupancy permit” from the Town of Oliver to allow residents to move back in. However, it is determined by the strata that approximately 70 per cent of the residents would not be returning.

Perehudoff said he and his engineers looked in every nook and cranny but couldn’t find anything structurally unsafe, only cosmetic damages. In fact, it was their opinion that the cracks in the building were due to normal settling, which the original engineering report in the 1980s predicted, Perehudoff said.

The developer noted that it would take approximately $800,000 to remediate the building. For example, it needs new flooring, carpets, drywall and paint, and a water leak needs fixing, among other things.

According to Perehudoff, the residents didn’t have to move out three years ago and could have continued living in the complex.

The developer stated that he “fought tooth and nail” to insure the building for the past month (for $7,000).

Perehudoff said he put his heart into this project with the objective of helping the residents move back home. But he noted the strata’s rejection of his help was a slap in the face.

“There’s something fishy here,” he said.

But Park Place office manager Linda Gergely said the report that Perehudoff gave them was not what they were expecting. She referred to a lack of detail and no verification that the building is safe to inhabit.

“The report did not meet the strata council’s expectations and he (Perehudoff) did not take it well,” she said.

Gergely said they want to move back in, but they don’t want a Band-Aid solution. And they don’t want to live in a construction zone, either, she pointed out.

Gergely said they need an engineer to verify that Park Place is safe, but there is nothing in the report that says that.

“We have a legal obligation and a moral obligation to ensure the building is safe.”

Gergely said the strata council does not know who Perehudoff’s engineer is, and it was their understanding that they would receive a copy of the engineer’s report, but they didn’t.

“We’re being cautious. We have to do what’s best for the owners . . . we don’t want to rush into this prematurely.”

Gergely said one of the outstanding issues is the elevator, which many residents use at Park Place. She also noted there are code issues that have to be dealt with.

“We had to take a lot of drywall and the ceiling down during the investigation. Are they up to code? I have no idea.”

Gergely said the strata is disappointed to be in limbo again and will have to meet to decide what to do now.

“We’re not giving up . . . we will never give up.”

Perehudoff reiterated there are no safety issues in the building and never were.

“There is no big insurance payout coming. The issues are all normal conditions that could be expected of a building built in 1988.”

Perehudoff said he has read several reports and not one of them concluded that the building was unsafe.

The developer said he asked the Town of Oliver if he could move into one of the units if he purchased it. “Their reply was yes, immediately, you can move in tomorrow if you want.”

Cathy Cowan, the Town’s chief administrative officer, said the municipality is currently named in an active lawsuit and will refrain from providing comment at this time.

But Perehudoff said anyone wishing to move back in can do so right now.

He acknowledged that the strata council doesn’t want to move back into the building because of its current condition (water leaks, no carpet, etc.). But he offered to fix the leaks and clean up the building for free, but the offer wasn’t accepted by strata president Keryn Timmerman, who said she could not make that decision for the members without a council resolution.

Perehudoff suggested the council step down and appoint a legal firm to represent the group. He said there is too much distrust and misrepresentation between the strata council and the owners.

“Negotiating behind closed doors has led to a path of emptiness for all the owners of Park Place for the last three years,” the developer said.

During a verbal exchange with Perehudoff on Thursday, Timmerman said that, in her day, insurance companies paid their claims. This prompted the developer to suspect that the strata council questioned his report out of fear that it would negate their claims.

The strata is currently involved in legal action against the insurance company and other parties.

By Lyonel Doherty