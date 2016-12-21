Deputy commissioner explains why he withdrew allegations against cop

(The following is a statement by Deputy Commissioner Craig Callens from the RCMP on the disciplinary hearing for Cst. Amit Goyal, a former police officer with the Osoyoos RCMP. Goyal also previously worked in Oliver.)

Today, December 20, 2016, the Disciplinary Hearing for Constable Amit Goyal was concluded after I withdrew allegations of misconduct. This matter, which has been the subject of media and public interest, was relative to incidents that occurred in late 2012.

In 2014 I requested that the matter be subject to an Adjudication Board Hearing under provisions outlined in the previous RCMP Act. While I had hoped it would be resolved in a timely manner, there were a series of processes, logistical requirements and four requests for adjournment by Constable Goyal and/or his counsel that contributed to significant delays in having this matter resolved in a timely fashion.

On September 8, 2016, new information was brought forward verbally, prior to a scheduled hearing, that required my consideration as the appropriate officer and therefore an adjournment was requested by the appropriate officer’s representative on my behalf.

Ultimately, on November 8, 2016, I received the formal written package of new information from Constable Goyal’s counsel. The materials contained information that provided alternate theories that could not be disputed due to contradictory expert information. This was the first that this information was made available for my consideration. Once reviewed, I was able to reach the decision that it was not in the public interest to proceed as there was not a reasonable likelihood of substantiating the allegations. Therefore, the allegations have been withdrawn and the matter concluded.

Constable Goyal has remained a member of the RCMP throughout this internal process. Given his prolonged absence from the workplace, efforts will now focus on ensuring he meets the required standards and training prior to his return to duty.

This protracted process and lack of timely resolution is why the RCMP welcomed the legislative changes to the RCMP Act in 2014. The new conduct process allows misconduct to be addressed in a more responsive, timely and effective manner, and at the lowest appropriate level of authority. Emphasis is also placed on identifying remedial, corrective and educative solutions, rather than being limited to applying punitive sanctions.

