Dealing with drug addiction in your community

Canada is not immune to the rising levels of drug addiction that is being experienced worldwide.

About 47,000 Canadians die every year as a result of substance abuse and drug misuse, and according to the Canadian Alcohol and Drug Use Monitoring Survey (CADUMS) which was last conducted in 2011, around a quarter of Canadians over the age of 15 had reported that they had used psychoactive pharmaceutical drugs in the past 12 months: this is the most frequently abused type of legal drug on the market.

Painkiller addiction is much more common amongst Canadians than you might think: Vicodin (a drug which contains paracetamol and is widely prescribed for pain relief) is often used as an addictive substance, whilst the most common addictive prescription drugs are opioids.

Opioid drugs include both prescription drugs (such as oxycodone and morphine) and illicit drugs such as heroin, fentanyl and others. As a result of the increased figures associated with pharmaceutical misuse, Interior Health has expanded its overdose reduction scheme to include an additional 70 sites, including one that is right here in Oliver.

As a result of the growing number of individuals becoming addicted to opioids, and therefore putting themselves at risk of opioid addiction, the South Okanagan General Hospital in Oliver is offering a new program through its emergency room.

This program provides opioid addicts with access to life-saving medication, naloxone, which can restore breathing and reverse the effects of opioid overdose, helping to improve the chances of survival when someone has taken an overdose whilst they are waiting for medical support.

Naloxone is not addictive, does not produce a high or any other effect and has no street value, making it the ideal choice for this program, which has been christened the Take-Home Naloxone Scheme.

It is hoped that by making this drug available to those living in Oliver and the surrounding areas that the number of drug deaths as a result of pharmaceutical drugs that we experience within the region can be significantly reduced.

The Take-Home Naloxone program is provided in collaboration with the B.C. Centre for Disease Control, and is aimed not only at addicts directly but also at their family members and loved ones who may wish to carry naloxone in order to offer support and assistance should their loved one suffer from an overdose.

This new scheme will be particularly important during the holiday season, which is known to be a time of excess, and a time when people are more likely to make bad decisions surrounding drugs and alcohol at holiday parties, than they might at other times of the year.

Overdose levels always increase during the holiday season, as drug and alcohol misuse is exacerbated, and the emotional stress of the season can act as a trigger for excessive drug use.

With the New Year approaching, there is no better time to start thinking about your new start.

If you are addicted to painkillers, opioids, or any other drug and feel ready to seek help and support to overcome your addiction then there is a wealth of local support: both medical and emotional.

A good starting point would be to make an appointment to see your general practitioner; they will be able to assess your level of addiction and refer you for the appropriate treatment and support.

South Okanagan General Hospital offers drug treatment services, so provided you do not need in-patient, 24-hour medical care, you should be able to stay at home and receive the treatment you need from within the local community.

You will also find Oliver-based chapters of Alcoholics Anonymous and Narcotics Anonymous, where you can talk about your addiction and receive emotional support in a local environment that is welcoming and non-judgmental.

Making the decision to seek treatment and overcome your addiction is a brave first step, and you will find a wealth of local services available to help you in your journey to sobriety, whilst maintaining your existing lifestyle within the community.

Melissa Frampton, UK