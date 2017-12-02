David Mattes to be Oliver’s newest councillor after byelection win

By Vanessa Broadbent

David Mattes is Oliver’s newest council member after winning Saturday’s byelection with a total of 365 votes.

Mattes’ campaign focussed on fiscal responsibility, and he believes that a need for keeping taxes low is what brought him the most votes from Oliver’s residents.

“They don’t want to look at large tax increases, which is what we’re faced with,” he said. “They want somebody on there that will get things done and they believe that I can do that.”

A total of 811 votes were cast in the election, with Aimee Grice following Mattes with 197 votes.

Other candidates included Peter McKenna (101), Patrick Hampson (68), Donald Lawlor (52), Susan Kosola (15), Charles Pollard (8), and Lutz Stelzner (5).