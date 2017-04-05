Crime Watch wants more visibility in town

By Lyonel Doherty

Oliver Crime Watch is requesting help from the Town to make its volunteers more visible in the community.

Coordinator Ron Johnson addressed Town council last Monday to ask if there was a dedicated vehicle that volunteers could use during patrols.

“If the Town has an extra vehicle, it would make us more visible and hopefully reduce crime.”

Currently, volunteers use their own vehicles to patrol the streets at night.

Johnson said a retired RCMP vehicle would be ideal, with features such as a spotlight and dashboard camera. He noted the Town would have to insure such a vehicle.

Mayor Ron Hovanes said the Town has already finalized its budget but would “play” with the idea and see what they could do. He noted they have a hybrid vehicle that was used for building inspection, which could be used by Crime Watch. “It’s just a thought.”

Johnson said the organization, which encompasses Speed Watch as well, began in 1994, with Chris Yerburgh as one of the original members who still serves today – 23 years later.

Johnson said their 26 members consist of former RCMP officers, ex-military and auxiliary firefighters. He noted that half of the members live out of town.

These “normal” citizens simply observe and report what they see during their patrols, Johnson said, noting they are not expected or allowed to get directly involved in any incident.

Last year Crime Watch logged 864 hours during 319 patrols, and travelled 5,721 kilometres.

But Johnson said volunteer numbers are dwindling due to age and illness. He pointed out there are a few 80-year-old members who’ve had knee and hip replacements, so they can’t walk very far. There are no foot patrols, only vehicle patrols, he said.

Johnson noted that volunteers are only required to do a minimum of one, four-hour shift per month.

Members cover the area from Road 9 to Vaseux Lake, and are basically the eyes and ears of the RCMP.

“The police can’t do it all,” Johnson stated.

He noted that Crime Watch volunteers not only watch out for crime but prevent the public from disturbing evidence at a crime scene.

“My job is to give people a second chance (if they are thinking about committing a crime),” said Johnson, who personally logged 149 hours last year.

Besides reporting fires, stolen vehicles and disturbances, volunteers monitor speeds in neighbourhoods and offer their services at community events. For example, they set up their speed boards at the soap box races in Oliver and let the young drivers know how fast they are travelling – the fastest being 19 kilometres per hour, Johnson said.

Once a month volunteers set up at Oliver Elementary School to record speeds, seatbelt use and other safety issues.

Parents smoking in vehicles while dropping off their children is rather concerning to Johnson and the other volunteers.

For more information about joining the program, email olivercrimewatch@gmail.com