Covert Farms and Tinhorn Creek win gold

Proving that Okanagan wines are among the world’s best is an ongoing process, and the valley’s belt added a few new notches last month thanks to Tinhorn Creek and Covert Farms.

Tinhorn Creek sent its 2013 Oldfield Series 2Bench Red down to the San Francisco International Wine Competition where it won a Double Gold designation.

“The Oldfield Series 2Bench Red is one of our greatest achievements,” said Tinhorn CEO and founder Sandra Oldfield. “Our goal has always been to inspire innovation and improvement with every vintage and this award makes us very confident in the work we’re doing.”

Tinhorn didn’t just win gold, they won double gold, which is reserved only for the finest wines in the world. The San Francisco International Wine Competition, in its 37th year, is among the world’s most respected and longstanding international wine competitions.

The competition attracted over 4,200 entries from 31 countries across the globe, and it sets the bar for for expert wine judging. The 2013 Oldfield Series 2Bench Red won the Double Gold medal with a 94 points rating from the panel of esteemed judges and wine critics. Visit Tinhorn Creek’s online wine store to make a purchase.

The other winning winery, Covert Farms, won four gold medals. The contest was over in Europe at the 8th annual International Organic Wine Award in Germany. Over 1,000 kinds of wine from producers in 25 different countries were all in the running, and Covert was the only Canadian participant – and it was their only time ever entering. Their winning submission came from their 100 per cent organic estate grown wines, which include Covert Farms’ 2013 Grand Reserve Zinfandel; the 2014 Grand Reserve Cabernet Sauvignon; the 2013 Amicitia; the 2014 Grand Reserve Pinot Noir; and the 2015 Grand Reserve Roussanne.

“Organic winemaking takes a lot of dedication and can have some higher risks, so to have the opportunity to see where we stand on a world scale is affirming,” said winemaker and co-proprietor Gene Covert.