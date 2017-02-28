Couple wins Buy-Low shopping spree

Cliff and Lynne Rempel from Gallagher Lake were the lucky winners of the 60-second shopping spree today at Buy-Low Foods.

It was the fastest 60 seconds of Cliff’s life as he raced to the meat department and started filling his cart with turkeys and steak.

Cliff said they couldn’t believe their name was picked from the contest box.

He came in yesterday to “case” the place by walking around the store and deciding on the best strategy. They left with $223 worth of food.

