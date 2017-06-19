Counter-attack blitz nabs nine impaired drivers

Nine impaired drivers were taken off the road last weekend during a counter attack blitz by South Okanagan Traffic Services.

The RCMP team travelled through Osoyoos, Oliver, Okanagan Falls, Penticton and Summerland to conduct road checks and other targeted enforcement measures.

A total of nine drivers provided breath samples in the “fail” range (over 100 milligrams) and were issued 90-day immediate roadside prohibitions (IRPs). One driver was charged criminally and an additional three drivers received lesser driving prohibitions for breath samples in the “warn” range (60 mgs – 99 mgs).

On three separate occasions police found motorcycles traveling at speeds in excess of 144 km/h.

In Osoyoos on Saturday night, a 51-year-old man from Oliver provided breath samples of 200 mgs (2.5 times over the legal limit). Criminal charges will be forwarded in this case.

In Summerland on Saturday night, the team observed a motorcyclist travelling at high speeds on Highway 97. The motorcyclist was stopped by police just as he was entering Summerland at 170 km/h.

“Shockingly, this motorcyclist was also found to be under the influence of alcohol and failed a roadside breath test.,” said Cpl. Ryan McLeod.

The 22-year-old man from West Kelowna had his motorcycle seized and in addition to the “fail” IRP, received a $483 fine for speed.

“Police received many positive remarks from the public this weekend and one of the impaired drivers was apprehended due to a tip from the public,” McLeod said.

“Warn” IRP drivers receive fines, possible impoundment and an escalating range of driving prohibitions (three days, seven days, 30 days, etc) based on their driving history.

All “fail” IRP drivers receive an immediate 90-day driving prohibition, 30-day vehicle impoundment (approximately $700), a $500 fine and a mandatory referral to driver remedial programs such as the Responsible Driver Program (driver cost $905) and ignition interlock (driver cost ranging around $1000-$2000 depending on various factors).