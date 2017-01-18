Councillors feel pressured by land commission in OCP review

By Lyonel Doherty

At least two councillors for the Town of Oliver believe the Agricultural Land Commission (ALC) is being too pushy on some issues in the Official Community Plan review.

“The land commission is bullying us about,” said Jack Bennest. “It’s not so much our plan anymore but the ALC’s.”

Bennest referred to the commission’s opposition to medium density residential use of lands adjacent to the northwest shoreline of Tucelnuit Lake.

Town planner Chris Garrish confirmed the ALC does not support development on these parcels, noting the commission wants the Town to apply an agriculture designation to these properties.

The ALC is also opposed to the designation of any part of 5720 Main Street for commercial purposes.

Bennest said the OCP has existed for 13 years and now the ALC is pushing to amend these land use designations.

Fellow Councillor Larry Schwartzenberger shared Bennest’s concerns, saying the ALC wants to see it done their way inside the Town’s jurisdiction.

Garrish said the commission has advised that medium density residential and commercial purposes are not consistent with previous ALC decisions. The planner noted that municipalities must ensure that their OCPs are consistent with the Agricultural Land Commission Act (by preserving agricultural land).

Garrish said in the interest of maintaining a good relationship with the ALC and avoiding misinformation, he said the Town should amend the parcels to an agricultural designation.

He referred to the following properties: 5720 Main Street; 370 Zinfandel Avenue; 7057 and 7077 Meadows Drive.

Garrish said it is strongly recommended that the OCP include a provision that property owners ensure their proposed uses are in compliance with ALC regulations.

He also cautioned council about obtaining approval from the ALC prior to enacting a bylaw that introduces opposing land use designations.

Last fall council expressed an interest in retaining a medium density residential designation over parcels on the northwest corner of the lake, as well as retaining a commercial designation for 5720 Main Street.

Garrish noted that the ALC, in 2009, refused the exclusion of the Tucelnuit Lake properties from the land reserve. He also informed council that the commission twice refused exclusion applications for agricultural land south of town. The applications were for commercial purposes but the ALC said the land had “good agricultural capability.”

Garrish said the ALC wants to ensure the Town does not mislead people into believing they can develop this strip for commercial purposes. Same goes for the Tucelnuit Lake properties.

Martin Collins, regional planner for the ALC, said the amount of agricultural land reserve within the Town of Oliver is not extensive, totaling approximately 120 hectares (about 25 per cent of the Town’s area).

Collins confirmed that two ALR parcels in the northwest corner of the lake are partially designated for parks and medium density residential. But he said the ALC requires the Town to remove these uses so that landowners are not misled in the future.

Collins told the Chronicle that these parcels have good agricultural capability in terms of growing tree fruit. He noted the OCP should reflect the “best knowledge” from the ALC regarding land designation in this area.

In commenting on the OCP, the Interior Health Authority says it would like to see measures to create smoke-free outdoor spaces in Oliver.

Last Monday council deferred any decision on the above issues until its next meeting when all council members are present.