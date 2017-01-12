Councillor says 2016 was full of milestones

By Lyonel Doherty

Town councillor Maureen Doerr looks at 2016 as the year of milestones for the Town of Oliver.

For her, the highlights were the new jobs and families as a result of the Okanagan Correctional Centre, repaving Fairview Road, the airport taxiway expansion, Mount Baldy re-opening and Official Community Plan review.

“On a personal note, my family, my brother-in-law and sister Tom and Teresa Fortune and the boys had an amazing gift this year – new lungs for Tom,” Doerr said.

The councillor said the biggest issue for council in 2016 was the rockslide at Gallagher Lake that damaged the irrigation canal.

“The water that is pumped through this canal is the lifeblood of our community. So having the province step up to the plate (with funding for the temporary repair) was amazing.”

But with the highs come the lows.

Doerr said the closure of the Oliver hospital emergency ward last year was disturbing for her. “As a council we can voice our concern, but it is ultimately out of our hands.”

She also thought the US election campaign was disturbing on many levels.

“The rhetoric that was so hateful and divisive was not what you expect in the 20th century. We really as a society have not moved far from where we were 200 years ago.”

Doerr said the hate, racism and arrogant attitudes are so prevalent, which begs the question – when will we accept people for who they are?

What the councillor was saddened by in 2016 was the loss of many local pioneers who worked to make Oliver the community it is today.

“With the passing of each one a bit more of our history is gone.”

She also noted that Oliver lost some of its young citizens, which was devastating for many families.

Doerr said council’s most notable accomplishment was its ability to bring the provincial government to the table regarding the Gallagher Lake siphon repair. “Having MLA Larson working so hard for this community, when the chips are down, she was there.”’

If Doerr could change anything on council, she would change the pace at how things work.

“You realize real quickly in politics that nothing happens overnight. So as a councillor it’s hard to wait; patience is not one of my virtues.”

Doerr said she is looking forward to completing the Town’s Official Community Plan, as well as its Strategic Plan and downtown revitalization.

She also said fixing the canal will be a big priority, in addition to public engagement on the lot the Town purchased on Main Street.

“We need to continue to engage the community. There is a strong base that believes this community is great and needs to be nourished. I believe that as well.”

Doerr said people come to Oliver because of its small town atmosphere and the amenities it offers (schools, hospital, pool, arena, community centre, golf courses and Frank Venables Theatre.

“I think we who live here forget to sing our own praises. We are simply amazing in my books.”