Council will regret hotel decision

What happened to democracy in Oliver?

We as taxpayers deserve better attention and a referendum regarding the choice of building on green space. One man should not have his dream come true until the people of Oliver have their choice by referendum and not wishy-washy council meetings where as the hotel choice had been made several years ago.

Remember in 2008 when the people of Oliver signed a petition of approximately 800 people to save Centennial Park from the Wine Village dream? Again in 2017 another petition was collected with approximately 600 Oliverites who do not want to see the RV park dug up.

Yes, most of the Oliverites want a hotel but not in park land as there are other locations to be considered. This decision will not revitalize the town alone. This park is not only heritage but brings many families and seniors together every year for many special occasions such as sports and other gatherings. Not to mention the money spent daily at our local stores, wineries and fruit stands. These are called tourist dollars from all over and the Chamber of Commerce is trying to promote this.

One less business will affect the downtown core. Council is going backwards with their decision and will regret this decision.

Wayne Danbrook, Oliver