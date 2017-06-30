Council opts for cart program for waste/recycling collection

By Lyonel Doherty

Love it or hate it, the cart program is coming to Oliver for waste and recycling collection.

That was the decision of Town council on Monday, but it was far from unanimous, with the mayor breaking a tie vote.

Councillors Larry Schwartzenberger and Maureen Doerr voted in favour, while Councillors Petra Veintimilla and Jack Bennest voted against.

The Town will enter into negotiations with Waste Connections of Canada up to a value of $261,000 annually for the collection of garbage, recycling and large items for a period of seven years, starting in July of 2018.

The residential fee of $110 per year will not change.

Similar to the cart program in Penticton, residents will be given three carts on wheels – one for garbage, one for recycling and one for yard waste. On collection day, the garbage truck uses an automated arm to pick up the carts, eliminating the need for manual handling and reducing the potential for injuries.

Chief Administrative Officer Cathy Cowan noted the trucks will be equipped with cameras to enable drivers to view the contents of the carts to ensure there is no contamination.

Cowan confirmed that the new cart system will not cost residents more than what they are paying now ($110 per year).

The Town will use funds from Recycle BC that it receives annually (in conjunction with the current fee charged to residents) to cover the cost of the carts.

An education program will begin in September prior to the carts being implemented on July 1 next year.

According to Cowan, residents in multi-family units will have no change to their service.

As for acceptance of the carts, she said some concerns have been raised about storage space.

Resident Wayne Danbrook wonders why council is trying to fix something that’s not broken.

“Leave well enough alone. We’ve (already) got a good recycling program.”

Danbrook, who lives in a townhouse in Arbour Lane, said he doesn’t think council really looked at the storage problem that some people will have with the carts.

“Speaking for myself, I do not have any room now for one container, so I hide my container behind a bush. This will also affect 18 other units in Arbour Lane.”

Danbrook said there are many homes with steep driveways that older people will have to contend with, especially in the winter.

“I don’t think it (the cart program) is needed in this town . . . I’ve talked to three or four people and they think it’s crazy.”

Danbrook also said the tie vote demonstrates that council isn’t totally on board with the program.

Veintimilla said her main opposition is that moving to these new standardized bins at this point in time seems like change for the sake of change.

The councillor said the Town was given a presentation on this type of system a few months ago and was told that labour regulations would be changing and garbage collectors would soon not be able to physically lift the garbage bins themselves.

“I am certain that storing three large bins is going to prove to be quite an inconvenience for some,” Veintimilla said.

Bennest noted the cart program was a deal fixed by staff but endorsed by the mayor and two other council members.

“This is part of a master plan (from Penticton) that most in the RDOS don’t agree with it. If everyone loves it, so be it.”

But Councillor Larry Schwartzenberger said the cart program is an effective way to collect waste while protecting workers from injury.

He also reminds people there are no additional costs to homeowners.

Schwartzenberger said the cart program is flexible to homeowners’ needs. For example, each will receive one, 120-litre cart for garbage and two, 240-litre carts for recycling and yard waste.

“In my case, I do not have enough recyclables or yard waste for the 240-litre carts so I will be requesting three 120-litre carts.”

If homeowners have larger amounts of recycling or yard waste, they can opt to have the large 360-litre carts, the councillor pointed out.

Schwartzenberger said the cart system will save homeowners from having to purchase plastic recycling bags or paper yard waste bags. There is also no need for large green garbage bags for the garbage carts, he noted.

With regard to how the program will affect townhomes, condominiums and multi-family residences, that will depend on how they are classified within the system, said Chief Financial Officer Devon Wannop.

“However, the majority of these type of residences will remain with their current system.”

Wannop said if they currently receive curbside garbage and recycling they will be getting the three-bin system. If they have a central system they will remain with that system, he pointed out.