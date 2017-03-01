Council members to get iPads

Town council has approved a pre-budget release of funds totalling $7,400 for its paperless agenda project.

On Monday, council gave the thumbs up for the expenditure prior to the adoption of the five-year financial plan.

The early release of funds will allow the purchase of several iPads for councillors and senior managers.

Chief Administrative Officer Cathy Cowan said the project will decrease the costs of producing meeting agenda packages. Currently, council agendas cost nearly $10,000 a year to produce, she pointed out. But with the implementation of a paperless agenda, a savings of $3,660 will be realized in one year.

Cowan said going paperless will increase efficiencies.