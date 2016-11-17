Council debates giving money to school

Town council has approved giving $500 to Southern Okanagan Secondary School to help “vulnerable students” in need.

But one councillor opposed this recent motion, saying the municipality shouldn’t be giving money to the school.

Larry Schwartzenberger said he will personally donate to the initiative, but is philosophically opposed to the Town supporting it financially.

“I’m opposed to one level of government giving money to another level of government.”

He said giving $500 to the school district that has a $400,000 surplus is not what the Town should be doing.

“I will donate personally, but I can’t see us (council) doing it,” Schwartzenberger said.

In a letter to council, vice-principal Tracy Harrington requested donations to support vulnerable students. She said the school is encompassing a “tenet of kindness” by connecting with students and spreading random acts of kindness.

One of these initiatives includes the creation of a pantry in the counselling centre, available to any student in need.

Harrington asked for support via financial donations to outfit this cupboard with supplies, including non-perishable lunch or snack items, toiletries, school supplies, etc.

“We have a student who is in charge of regularly filling up the cupboard, and students in need are welcome to take from the cupboard, and in return, they are asked to do something kind for someone else.”

Harrington said this is only one of several initiatives the school has started.

It also has a random act of kindness tree in the front hall, where students and staff who have had kind things done for them fill out a leaf, and in this way, the tree grows.

“As a staff, we also came together to provide a bike for a student in need as a random act of kindness,” the vice-principal said.

The school’s bulletin boards display inspiring and thought-provoking information on kindness and social emotional learning.

Harrington said two staff members are starting a group meditation at lunch hour on Fridays.

“We are also changing the way students serve detentions and suspensions,” she pointed out. “When appropriate, we are providing opportunities for students to provide community service and therefore give back to the school.”

These students are also introduced to the meditation program.

“As we continue to build a tenet of kindness at SOSS, everyone benefits,” Harrington said.

Mayor Ron Hovanes acknowledged that some young people in the community may not have everything they need. He agreed with Schwartzenberger that the municipality should not give the school district money, however, he was willing to support this “one-off” initiative.

Councillor Maureen Doerr said she understands the need, but asked, “Where do we draw the line?”

Councillor Petra Veintimilla moved that they support the request for $500, which will come from the Town’s unallocated grant-in-aid fund.

She had the feeling that the request was sparked by some “concerned citizens” at the school.

By Lyonel Doherty