Council backtracks on cart program

By Lyonel Doherty

The Town of Oliver has changed its mind on utilizing a cart system for its garbage collection program.

At Tuesday’s council meeting, it was decided that carts were no longer viable due to the cost.

In June, council awarded a garbage/recycling collection contract to Waste Connections of Canada. This contract included a cart system, similar to what Penticton utilizes.

Osoyoos, Summerland and the regional district have chosen not to implement a cart program.

Chief Administrative Officer Cathy Cowan said the quote for the cart system was based on more than one community choosing to utilize carts.

As the town of Oliver only has collection one day a week, the capital costs of using carts would have a financial impact on the Town.

“Staff have determined these added costs do not make the cart program a viable service,” Cowan said.

She noted the cost of collecting waste and recycling without the cart program is approximately $40,000 less.

As a result, council has chosen to sign a contract without the cart system at a cost $207,408 per year.