Council approves variance despite concerns

By Lyonel Doherty

Despite concerns from one councillor and two property owners, the Town of Oliver has approved a development variance permit for 955 Pelican Place.

The application seeks to vary the minimum parcel depth requirement from 27 to 15 metres to facilitate a two-lot subdivision.

Contract planner Chris Garrish said the proposal will leave a challenging building envelope on the waterfront parcel. For example, when setbacks are accounted for, the parcel will have a building envelope with of approximately six metres, he pointed out. This will require the construction of a narrow dwelling unit similar in form to a mobile home, Garrish said.

Similar challenges will confront the construction of a garage or carport on the waterfront parcel, he noted. Therfore, council should anticipate being asked to consider further variances in the future, Garrish stated.

The property in question is currently undeveloped and zoned residential low density one.

On Monday the applicant told council that he thought it would be better to have two smaller structures on the property as opposed to a “monster house.”

He noted that what is built on the property will be attractive and enhance the neighbourhood.

But adjacent homeowner Al Hudec opposed the variance application, saying the extremely small size of the lot will result in a challenging building envelope for the waterfront parcel. He noted the owner will likely have to come back to council for relief of existing setback requirements, especially in respect of the riparian setback. He added it would be hard to develop the front property without encroaching on the riparian zone.

“Protection of the riparian area in this location is extremely important as the water just off the end of Pelican Place is a major fish habitat,” Hudec said.

He noted that Pelican Place is an entryway to the lake that provides the best boat launch for people who park their vehicles there. Hudec said subdividing the property would create more problems regarding parking congestion and access to the lake. In addition, it would not make housing on the lake more affordable, he pointed out.

Councillor Larry Schwartzenberger was the lone member of council who voted against the application.

“I felt that dividing it (the property) into two lots and having the riparian setback on the lakefront lot would make for a very small building envelope, even with the modified setbacks.”

He also said any garage or carport cannot face onto Pelican Place without additional variances being granted, therefore, the occupants of the waterfront lot would have to drive into a garage or carport facing away from Pelican Place, taking up more of the available building area.

Schwartzenberger noted that when the setbacks are accounted for, the proposed waterfront lot will have a building envelope width of six metres. This will require the construction of a narrow building, similar to a mobile home, which leaves little room to offset walls for a more appealing exterior appearance.

However, adjacent homeowner Michael Megale is in favour of the permit, saying the subdivision will complement the development plans for his property.

“There is no negative impact on my property.”