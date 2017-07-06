Council approves storage/salvage operation

Town council has given the green light to a development permit for a proposed outdoor storage and salvage operation at 5915 Hemlock Street.

Chris Garrish, contract planner for the Town, said the property, within the Industrial Development Permit Area, will be used to store trucks, trailers, and machines. It will also accommodate scrap metal processing.

Garrish said the applicant has indicted that the perimeter fencing will consist of aluminum siding to a maximum of 2.4 metres in height. Under the zoning bylaw, chain link fencing is not permitted.

To visually break up the appearance of the fencing, front setback landscaping is being proposed, Garrish pointed out.