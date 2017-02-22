Council approves minor amendment to development

By Lyonel Doherty

Beauty on Station Street is in the eye of the beholder. But at least one town councillor wants to ensure that buildings are visually pleasing.

Petra Veintimilla was the lone council member who voted against a minor amendment in a development permit for 660 Station Street.

The applicant is seeking to construct a new commercial (storage) building to a height of 5.6 metres. But there’s a minor amendment to the original plan – having four units instead of three, and changing the finish from HardiPlank to tilt-up concrete pre-cast panels with a smooth concrete finish.

Chris Garrish, the Town’s contract planner, said the pre-cast panels come from the same company that built the pods for the Okanagan Correctional Centre.

Upon hearing this, Veintimilla expressed a concern about the building’s aesthetics.

“We could be left with a big concrete building on a street that we’re trying to make nice, piece by piece.”

Fellow councillor Jack Bennest jumped in by saying, “I can’t see anything on that street that displays beauty.”

According to the applicant, the development is being pursued to provide additional leasing space and to be more energy efficient.

Garrish said the building design does not appear to incorporate a varied building façade, but recommended that council approve the amendment.

It was noted in the report that the applicant is planning to landscape the back and two sides of the building. He is also required to install a curb, sidewalk and boulevard trees as part of the development.

Council approved the amendment, with Veintimilla opposed.