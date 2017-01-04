Corporate services in Oliver busy place in 2016

The Town of Oliver’s corporate/development services department was a busy place in 2016.

In the third quarter (July-November), the Town had five freedom of information requests, adding to a total of seven for the year. One was the Oliver Chronicle’s request for information regarding a dog attack in Lion’s Park.

During the third quarter, there were 3,218 front counter queries, adding to a total of 7,614 for the year.

There were 98 bylaw complaints received from July to November, adding to a total of 175 for the year.

There were 31 new business licences issued in the third quarter. A total of 60 were issued in 2016.

The third quarter also saw seven development permits and four development variance permits issued.

There were 28 building permits issued in the third quarter, leading to a total of 67 this year.

The value of building permits in the third quarter was $3.7 million. The total for 2016 was $9.3 million.