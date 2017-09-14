Cops for Kids make big difference

By Keith Lacey

Children in crisis are again the big winners as the annual Cops for Kids fundraising event rolled through Osoyoos and Oliver last weekend.

A total of 25 RCMP officers and support staff hit the road in Kelowna on Friday and Saturday and will spend 10 days travelling on their bicycles across the South Okanagan and West Kootenay regions to raise awareness and funds to assist numerous children in need.

This is the 16th annual Cops for Kids ride, which raises significant funds to provide essential services for children in medical, physical or traumatic crisis.

Two teams of officers took off from Kelowna, with the first group arriving in Osoyoos Friday night, where they were treated to dinner at the Osoyoos Elks Hall by members of the Osoyoos Elks Club.

They were treated to breakfast early Saturday morning at the Royal Canadian Legion, before heading up Anarchist Mountain towards Grand Forks and eventually on to Castlegar, Nelson, Creston, Cranbrook, Kamloops, Vernon and back to Kelowna.

The second team left Penticton Saturday morning and arrived at the Oliver Fire Department around 11:30 a.m., where they were treated to lunch by the fire department and a group of volunteers, particularly members of the Oliver Lioness Club.

Several local organizations, including the Oliver Lions Club, Oliver Lioness Club, Oliver Fire Department and Oliver Kiwanis Club all donated cheques ranging from $200 to $500.

The two teams merged later Saturday afternoon and would complete the 10-day event together.

Jarrett Zeeman, an RCMP officer from Penticton, thanked members of the Oliver Fire Department and all of the volunteers involved for all of their hard work in organizing the luncheon and for the local service clubs who generously donated funds to this worthy cause.

“It takes a lot of hard work to generously do what you do for us every year,” he said.

During their journey, the officers and support staff will cycle nearly 1,000 kilometres of mountainous terrain across the Okanagan, Kootenay and Thompson regions that encompasses the RCMP’s Southeast District.

Along their route, they will be greeted by local dignitaries and their “Little Ambassadors” who receive the funding from the event.

Ride Captain Julio Krenz said it’s the interaction with children and their families that remind all of the participants about why they’re out there trying to make a difference.

“These riders suffer through their own pain while cycling these long distances, but they know it’s nothing compared to the struggles faced by these smiling kids. These kids are an inspiration to our team and that’s what keeps them pedalling day after day.”

Funds raised stay within local communities to fund specific items required by children facing illness, disability or traumatic crisis through a grant application process.

Since the first Cops for Kids event in 2001, more than $4 million has been raised.

“With many of the riders having completed another long season of summer policing duties, they’re now heading out the door again to continue to give back to their community,” said Cops for Kids president Grant Fletcher.

“With a short turnaround, this shows what an exemplary group of committed individuals makes up this special team.

“Each rider has volunteered and trained on their own time, in addition to raising a minimum of $2,000 in order to be part of the team.

“We’ve got great sponsors, donors and supporters who will be cheering us on from home, so we’re excited to hit the road and make them proud.”

Members of the public can make a donation or you can follow the team along their journey, by visiting the website at www.copsforkids.org.