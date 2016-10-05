Concerts to grace Oliver

Imagine yourself the evening of November 11th arriving with friends to the bright lights of the Venables Theatre and hunkering down to the virtuosity, musicality, elegance, sensuality and humour of Quartango. Four highly accomplished musicians and two tango dancers evoke deep emotions as they share their passion for this Argentinian musical tradition.

Then imagine an evening of this calibre available at only $16.15 until November 10th. The South Okanagan Concert Society, very close to full capacity audiences, has created this “on-line incentive” as we join the modern age and use the new technology of online ticketing in our own new theatre. You can now be confident that when you arrive with your ticket you will have an assigned seat and no anxiety at the door.

Tickets will also be available at the theatre box office on Mondays from 11 am to 3 pm and at the door.

If you need assistance during the transition from our old flex pass system call Janet at 495 6487 or Bob at 498 8889.

Ticket prices after November 10th are $22.50 with those under age 17 free.

The season this year brings lots of musical adventure. The November 11th performance will undoubtedly be a sellout so don’t sit on your hands.

Get your tickets and hear Quartango shed new light on the music of the tango with its international take on an Argentinean musical tradition.

Then on December 2nd come to hear Russian-Canadian pianist, Sergei Saratovsky, show off his skills on our new grand piano. Sergei has been recognized with awards from Russian President Putin and Governor General Michaelle Jean.

Coming to Canada in 2002 he now has a doctorate in Piano Performance from UBC. His younger brother, Nikolai, is coming from Moscow to join him in a dynamic concert of well known one piano four hand repertoire.

When we enter the new year, Remi Bolduc, one of Canada’s best jazz saxaphonists, will be on stage. Mark January 27th when his ensemble will captivate our audience with stunning virtuosity in “A Tribute to Dave Brubeck.”

Acclaimed from New York to Paris via Geneva, Tokyo and Beijing, this performance will lift any winter blues sky high!

For over fifteen years, critics have praised the ‘artistry, poetry and impeccable technique’ of Duo Concertante. Partners in life and in music, Nancy Dahn and Timothy Steeves are Canada’s premiere violin and piano duo. They will come to us February 24, 2017 to close yet another satisfying South Okanagan Concert Society season of music.

Tickets for all concerts are on sale now. Don’t wait to secure yours and get dates on your calendars.

All concerts are at the beautiful Frank Venables Theatre in Oliver and start at 7:30 pm.

Those requiring bus transportation from Osoyoos can call Maureen at 250 495 7978 to make those arrangements.

By Marion Boyd