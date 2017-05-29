Complainant helps police recover stolen property

It pays to report suspicious activity in Oliver.

That’s what one resident learned on May 22.

At approximately 5:35 am Oliver RCMP were called to a theft in progress at Desert Valley Auto Recycling.

The complainant observed a male suspect removing tire rims from the property and called police. Prior to police arriving, the suspect had fled the scene, but fortunately with the help of the complainant, police were able to locate the stolen rims along with 35-40 more rims hidden in a nearby location.

Corporal Christina Tarasoff said the Oliver RCMP relies on the community to provide information on crime and to report suspicious activity.

“We would like to thanks local residents who have provided information in the past and urge you to continue to do so.”

To report crime or suspicious activity you can call Oliver RCMP or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).