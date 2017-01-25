Commission eases stance on land designation

By Lyonel Doherty

After more consideration of Oliver’s Official Community Plan, the Agricultural Land Commission (ALC) has changed its view on keeping some parcels of land strictly for agriculture.

Town council previously expressed concern about the ALC’s request that it remove the medium density residential and parks designation on three parcels (7057 and 7077 Meadows Drive, and 370 Zinfandel Avenue) adjacent to Tucelnuit Lake.

Martin Collins, ALC director of policy and planning, said they recognize that these designations are longstanding in the current OCP. He acknowledged that the Town has been setting aside reserve funds to facilitate the purchase of lands designated as park, and has made infrastructure upgrades to water, sewer and roads on the assumption that these lands would be developed to higher residential densities.

However, Collins said the ALC is “still concerned that the development may not be achievable” and hopes the Town will reconsider the validity of the designations.

While the ALC has eased its stance on these parcels around Tucelnuit Lake, it remains firm about its lack of support for non-agricultural uses at 5720 Main Street, where the Town favours commercial agricultural use.

Collins said the ALC may not support this use in the agricultural zone because it goes beyond uses permitted in the ALC Act and regulation.

Town planner Chris Garrish said in order to address any possible uncertainties between the draft OCP and the ALC’s regulations, property owners must ensure that their proposed use of their land complies with ALC rules.

Regarding 5720 Main Street, Garrish acknowledged the ALC’s opposition to the highway commercial designation.

But the planner said the Town’s intent is to ensure the broadest range of commercial farm uses are permitted on ALR lands.

These could include agri-tourism accommodation, greenhouse, brewery or distillery, food and beverage service lounge, retail sales, carriage house or kennel.

Garrish reiterated that council only wants to expand agricultural farm uses in this area.

Councillor Jack Bennest said they are not trying to change the zoning since all of these expanded uses are allowed under the ALC regulations.