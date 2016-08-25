Comment insulting to Town staff

David Badger’s insulting comment regarding the expertise level of municipal employees in Oliver amazes me. (See August 17 edition of the Oliver Chronicle.)

He states that business is better than last year but tells the Chronicle that it would have been better if the road work had not occurred.

Is it possible the previous conditions could have hurt his business more than the present inconvenience? His statement is mere conjecture; nothing based on hard facts.

Fairview Road has rarely been closed and there are engineering factors to be considered including asphalt temperature when performing this type of work.

He states his business is a lot better this year, so patrons have obviously not allowed the construction to deter them from buying coffee, etc.

Pat Hampson, Oliver