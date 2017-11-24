Coalition says editorial was biased attack on ‘no’ side

The Grassland Park Review Coalition takes great exception to the biased and unfounded attack written by Richard McGuire in a recent Chronicle editorial.

To his point that we “didn’t even bother to make a submission to the province.” We were prepared to do so but as a result of meetings with government we were asked not to and was told the Ministry of Environment wanted “individual” surveys completed. To this end we bought ads encouraging local individuals to fill out the survey and be heard. Many did.

As far as “unsubstantiated misinformation” – expropriation of private land was a concern in 2002 but both levels of government have assured us that expropriation will not occur and our Coalition has never said otherwise since.

Increased risk of wildfire is a major concern for all but to say we said residents will be denied fire protection is a fabrication.

We know fishing is allowed in national parks. We also know there is an additional licence required and Parks Canada has a general no stocking policy. Given that all lakes that may be in the park area are all stocked, we have concerns.

If the grazing issue isn’t sorted out to allow ranchers to continue a viable operation, what will happen to the estimated 5,000 hectares of private core ranch lands? We have again never said they will be kicked off.

Once again we have never said locals will be kept out of the park. We have said that traditional use will be either eliminated or restricted. Local use of the park area will change dramatically. That is truth.

Finally, to see Mr. McGuire hint that we are a bunch of mud boggers is demeaning and offensive. It was our member groups who pushed hard for a special area for off road use and greater enforcement to control destruction of habitat (now established west of Oliver).

Had this “professional journalist” taken time to contact us before three weeks after the announcement or read our press release sent to his office the next week, he would have seen not only some of our concerns but our willingness to participate in the process which we have always done.

We will continue to defend and express the concerns of stakeholders without fear of retribution.

This has been a divisive process. Editorials like Mr. McGuire’s do nothing to bring our communities together. He can start the healing with factual reporting and an apology.

Greg Norton, Grassland Park Review Coalition