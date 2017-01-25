Club assisted 25 families

The Okanagan Boys and Girls Clubs wish to extend a huge “thank you” to the communities of Oliver and Osoyoos.

This past Christmas we once again asked our communities to step up and support others in need through the Adopt-A-Family at Christmas program. The response was overwhelming.

For many families in the South Okanagan, it is difficult to make ends meet and this challenge is often magnified during the holiday season.

Thankfully, 23 sponsors, comprised of individuals, service clubs and organizations, recognized how important it is to help their neighbours brighten their holiday season and so 25 of our families in Oliver and Osoyoos were given support with a generous donation of a food hamper at Christmas.

One single father from Oliver who was sponsored told us “OBGC and sponsor support for Christmas was a blessing and made our Christmas amazing. I want to thank you very much.”

Similarly, a family from Osoyoos stated, “We are so blessed to have this kind of support in our community. Thank you so much for everything you and the sponsors do to help us have an amazing Christmas.”

We had a great Christmas and your help made things so much easier for us.”

The kindness and generosity of our communities is outstanding. Thank you to all who work hard to make a difference to the children, youth and families in need in our community.

Laurene Sloboda, centre director, Oliver

Okanagan Boys and Girls Clubs