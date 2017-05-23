Clogged canal concerns orchardists

By Lyonel Doherty

As the Town of Oliver continues to clean out mud and debris from its irrigation canal, a lack of water for orchards is a growing concern.

Town crews have been working around the clock to clear sections of the canal after flood debris (from Tinhorn Creek) flowed into it on Road 7. And on Monday night, Hester Creek overflowed at Road 11 and clogged up the canal there as well.

The flooding was so bad on Road 7 that it eroded part of the road right-of-way.

To protect the canal infrastructure, pumps were shut down to stop the flow of water.

Shawn Goodsell, Oliver’s director of operations, said crews continue to clean out the canal with excavators, backhoes and a hydro-vac truck.

He noted they now have debris in the canal from Road 7 all the way south of Road 11.

“We will have no irrigation water available for systems 5, 6 and 7 until we are able to fully clear the canal and start running water back in. This will mean that customers in this system will likely see no water for another week, but we will try to do our best in cleaning the system.”

If customers in Irrigation System 5, 6 and 7 require spray water it can be accessed at System 5, at Roads 13, 16, and 22.

Goodsell said customers in irrigation system 4 will have water available but may see pressure drops periodically.

“All domestic water in all systems will still be fine and the rest of the irrigation systems (1 and 2) will also have regular service,” he said.

An evacuation order issued by the regional district on May 20 due to flooding was later removed for properties south of Oliver along Tinhorn Creek. All residents were allowed to return to their properties but remain under a precautionary evacuation alert for the time being until creek levels subside.

In total, 10 people were evacuated over the weekend with eight requiring temporary accommodation.

On May 22 an evacuation alert was issued for properties south of Oliver along Hester Creek.

At approximately 6 pm a debris flood in Hester Creek dragged debris downstream which breached the banks of parts of the creek, blocked culverts and diverted the flow of the creek.

Due to the continued threat of sudden flooding, some properties at the bottom of Hester Creek have been placed on a precautionary evacuation alert.

Members of the RCMP visited homes on affected properties to advise residents. Highway 97, which passes through the evacuation alert area, remains open at this time.

An evacuation alert has also been issued for nine properties along Road 11 and Mariposa Road, south of Oliver.

A precautionary evacuation alert remains in effect for 15 properties near Tinhorn Creek, and additional precautionary alerts are in effect for properties along Testalinda Creek, south of Oliver.

No areas within the regional district are presently under mandatory evacuation orders.

Officials are asking residents to watch local creeks for debris. If residents see a creek moving larger branches, trees or boulders they should contact the Provincial Emergency hotline at 1-800-663-3456. If there is an immediate risk to lives or property, residents should phone 911. Residents under a precautionary evacuation alert will be given as much advance notice as possible prior to evacuation; however, residents may receive limited notice due to changing conditions.

Upon notification of an evacuation alert, residents should be prepared for immediate evacuation by:

Locating all family members or co-workers and proceed to the designated reception centre outside the evacuation area; gathering essential items such as medications, eyeglasses, valuable papers (i.e. insurance), amd immediate care needs for dependents; preparing to move any disabled persons and/or children; moving pets and livestock to a safe area; and arranging to transport household members or co-workers.

Affected residents needing transportation assistance from the area can call 250-490-4225.

Dale Kronebusch, regional emergency supervisor, said warmer temperatures are releasing water from upland snow packs. He noted that creek banks are becoming saturated and easier to wash out.

Residents are advised to stay away from these areas for their own safety.