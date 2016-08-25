Clarification on intersection

Oliver Public Works has clarified that an intersection upgrade proposed for the corner of McKinney Road, Tucelnuit Drive and Black Sage Road will not involve Park Drive.

A story in last week’s Chronicle erroneously stated that a roundabout was being considered for McKinney Road and Park Drive. But Public Works manager Shawn Goodsell said Park Drive doesn’t enter into the equation.

“Park Drive works fine and is not even on the radar or will ever change,” Goodsell said.

The Town of Oliver and the Ministry of Transportation are looking at options, including a roundabout to improve the intersection for motorists and pedestrians.