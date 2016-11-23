Church ladies busy preparing for Christmas Fiesta

The ladies of the Catholic Women’s League of Christ the King Catholic Church are as busy as Santa’s elves preparing for their annual Christmas Fiesta. This always popular event will once again offer a hot homemade soup luncheon with yummy desserts to munch on.

The Craft Club has been very busy making beautiful “one-of-a-kind items” for you to give to that someone special or for yourself. See the many craft, sewing and needlework tables.

There will also be delicious baking for you to purchase to take home, lots of produce at the Knights of Columbus table, and free trade coffee, hot chocolate and chocolates available.

The proceeds from this annual event help the League to support local charities such as the Okanagan Gleaners and the Oliver Food Bank, as well as several international charities including Operation Eyesight and Leprosy Relief.

Fiesta convener, Claire Schwartzenberger, is very pleased with the members’ response to the upcoming event. “Everyone has been very busy getting ready for this annual sale, but it is more than just a shopping event, it is also a time for people to get together, enjoy a delicious lunch and visit with their friends and neighbours before the rush of the Christmas season starts.”

Snow or sun outside, the Christmas Fiesta will be full of seasonal cheer inside on Saturday, Dec. 3 from 11 am to 2 pm downstairs in the hall at Christ the King Catholic Church at 6044 Spartan Street.

Delicious soup and a bun, dessert and coffee for $7 will be served throughout the Fiesta.

