Chronicle wins ‘gold’ again for best newspaper

There’s “gold” in them pages.

For the second year in a row, the Oliver Chronicle has won “gold” for newspaper excellence in BC.

The recognition was given at last weekend’s 2017 Ma Murray Community Newspaper Awards held at River Rock Casino in Richmond.

The Chronicle scored highest among 10 newspapers in its circulation category. Finishing second and third respectively was The Similkameen Spotlight and the North Thompson Times.

In choosing first place, the judges wrote: “A strong community newspaper that does what a community newspaper should be doing. Tons of local stories and photos covering what is going on in the community. A clean, strong front page with an uncluttered masthead, and a well placed top banner ad that doesn’t take away from masthead and page content. Great organization throughout, strong section headings and interesting stories.”

Editor Lyonel Doherty thanked the BC Yukon Community Newspapers Association for giving small town papers a chance to shine.

“This was totally unexpected,” Doherty said, referring to winning the judges’ confidence two years in a row.

“This award belongs to the entire Chronicle staff, from the front office, to production, sales and our dedicated staffers who collate the paper. This is truly the definition of team effort.”

The Oliver Chronicle is also an award winner at the Canadian level.

This year Doherty won third place for best news feature story for his article on Wayne Belleville, the 2015 shooting victim of prolific offender Ronald Teneycke.

The Osoyoos Times led the Aberdeen Publishing team with five CCNA awards, including a Blue Ribbon for newspaper excellence.

Editor Keith Lacey and reporter Richard McGuire were recognized for their strong editorial content, including second for best editorial page, third for best front page, second for best feature series and second for best feature photo.