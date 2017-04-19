Choir preparing ‘Voices’ for spring concert

Sage Valley Voices Choir, along with president Lois Bzdel recently presented a cheque to Pat Chown, representing Oliver United Church, and a cheque to Doreen Vissser, representing Sumac Ladies Auxilary.

Choir members donated proceeds from their Christmas 2016 concert in support of community outreach programs and soup kitchen within the Oliver community.

Sage Valley Voices Choir would like to express its thanks to the Oliver Elementary School Choir for their performance and the communities of Oliver and Osoyoos for their continued support of the concerts.

Members look forward to seeing everyone at their spring concert in celebration of Canada’s 150th anniversary.

Under the direction of Lori Martine, the “My Canada” concert will be held at the Frank Venables Theatre on Sunday, April 23 at 7 pm, and the Osoyoos Secondary School Mini Theatre on Monday, May 1 at 2:30 pm.

Tickets are $12 and donations for the Oliver Food Bank would be much appreciated