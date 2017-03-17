Charges pursued in MVA

The RCMP are pursuing charges after a single vehicle accident on Highway 97 at Road 7 last night (March 16).

Corporal Christina Tarasoff from the Oliver RCMP said police responded to the crash at 8:20 pm. The vehicle went off the road and rolled over onto its side in an orchard.

Tarasoff said both the driver and passenger sustained minor injuries.

“Alcohol and speed were a factor in the incident and a number of charges are being pursued,” she said.

Rob Graham from the Oliver Fire Department said the occupants of the vehicle were able to extricate themselves from the wreckage.

