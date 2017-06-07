Chamber’s Vinge to manage change

By Brian Highley

We want to let you know what’s happening at the South Okanagan Chamber of Commerce (SOCC) right now, as well as our plans for the future. You may know that Denise Blashko recently left the Chamber to take a position with a local physiotherapy clinic. We are sorry to see Denise go and wish her the very best.

Like many Chambers across the province, we are reimagining our work at the SOCC, and identifying how we can best meet the needs of our members.

We have committed to focusing on the following areas: business to business networking, supporting membership to fully leverage the benefits of chamber involvement, small business advocacy, education and training for membership to help you grow and strengthen your businesses, and business and economic development.

To assist us in the restructuring process, board secretary Veronica Vinge has stepped off the board temporarily to take a lead role in managing our changes. Her credentials include many years of consulting with small businesses and non-profit organizations, including member-based associations. Veronica is supporting our efforts to identify and implement a business model for the Chamber that is effective, efficient and results oriented.

Veronica and myself (president of the Chamber) attended the BC Chamber AGM in Victoria May 25-27 to participate in the policy/advocacy process that flows to provincial and federal governments. The theme of this year’s conference was The People Who Power BC.

The SOCC is in harmony with the BC Chamber of Commerce in that both are redefining what a modern business support organization looks like.

The SOCC is looking forward to engaging with its membership in a meaningful way in the weeks and months to come. We are on a mission to better understand the needs of our members and grasp how we can better serve them.