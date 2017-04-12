Chamber of Commerce evolving, president says

(The following is an interview that the Oliver Chronicle arranged with Brian Highley, president of the South Okanagan Chamber of Commerce.)

Q: Is the chamber experiencing any “growing pains” at the moment? What are they?

A: I would say that the chamber is evolving. We’re moving away from events planning and tourism to focus on economic development and on conversations with our membership to gain intelligence to push up to government. I wouldn’t call it ‘growing pains’ necessarily; organizations change.

Q: What is happening with Executive Director Denise Blashko? Is she leaving the chamber? For what reason?

A: Denise has said, and the board agrees, that the current executive director job description is really not a one-person job. We will sunset that role and hire a number of contractors to focus on specific projects and programs.

Q: Will the chamber replace Blashko with someone else?

A: Not in that same capacity, no. The group will no doubt miss Denise and her work ethic. It is our sincere hope that Denise will be contracted to continue some of the great work that she has been doing over the last year and a half.

Q: What does the chamber need to do to rebuild itself as a stronger entity in the South Okanagan?

A: We will shift our focus now towards better and deeper conversations with our membership, so that we can continue being the voice of business in our area. The BC Chamber of Commerce is the biggest and broadest network in the province and we would like our area to plug into that in a more meaningful way.

Q: How many members belong to the local chamber?

A: 271

Q: Any new projects or activities on the go?

A: The Rural Dividend Fund is certainly one of the principal projects that we are focussing on. As you know, we were successful in securing the initial grant for a feasibility study on a business retention and expansion program for the South Okanagan. Once the report is complete we are able to apply for the next round of funding to implement the program.

Q: Now that the Oliver Tourism Association is taking over Festival of the Grape, what specifically will the chamber do with the extra time?

A: With a massive event like FOG being turned over to OTA, the chamber is free to focus on some of the initiatives that a Chamber of Commerce is meant to focus on. Writing policy, advocating on behalf of businesses in our area and economic development to name a few. But I’m not sure turning over FOG actually equates to extra time. Our Coffee Connections functions, networking nights, all-candidates forums, non profit governance training, business walks, etc. will all benefit from our turning over the FOG.

Q: Are you planning to remain as president? For how long?

A: Currently the executive at the chamber is a one-year term.

(The Oliver Chronicle attempted to contact Denise Blashko by phone and email but did not receive a response by press time. See story on page 19 for more information.)