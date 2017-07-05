Cart program a poor decision

The RV park decision is still a talked about issue within the community. It has spread both within Oliver and as far away as Alberta and beyond.

News travels fast with a negative response on the minority decision to kill the park and many of the trees that have been existing for years.

Now another poor decision that each residence will in future have three garbage containers to store at their residence. In a lot of cases some owners or renters live in condos, townhouses, mobiles, on narrow streets and driveways.

Some residences have in the fall season multiple bags of waste material that will not fit in one container. And some laneways with the automated pickup will need to do two passes for garbage pickup.

Why are we changing a system that works very well for our town of Oliver?

Wayne Danbrook, Oliver