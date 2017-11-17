Candidates queried for over two hours

By Lyonel Doherty

Eight people vying for one council seat in Oliver were put to the test Thursday night for more than two hours during an all-candidates meeting at the Legion Hall.

Charles Pollard, Peter McKenna, Patrick Hampson, Lutz Stelzner, Dave Mattes, Aimee Grice, Donald Lawlor and Susan Kosola answered questions from the South Okanagan Chamber of Commerce and the general public.

The candidates were asked what their plans were to stimulate economic development and revitalize downtown.

McKenna said they need to develop empty storefronts and promote shopping locally, while Hampson suggested turning Main Street into a one-way road heading south and rerouting commercial traffic.

Stelzner said council has to work together with local business to entice more people downtown.

Mattes said council needs to work with the chamber of commerce to promote Oliver and provide better parking and more signage.

Grice stated that the Town needs affordable housing or else people won’t come here. She suggested forming a committee to work on this.

Lawlor said Oliver needs to attract more niche markets, such as Bosley’s pet store.

“We need cafes, galleries and sculptures to bring travellers here . . . we have to use creative ideas.”

Kosola said Oliver needs businesses to stay open past 9 pm, otherwise it is losing a lot of money.

Pollard said people need to see what Oliver has to offer, and agreed that businesses need to stay open later.

“We’re losing a lot. Winter comes and the town curls up and dies. That’s why I want to be on council.”

Hampson said he would like the Town to create an economic development officer position.

Stelzner said it’s not up to council to come up with ideas, it’s up to local business to present them to council.

Mattes said it’s time that council develop the empty lot that it purchased downtown, while Grice suggested a weekly farmers’ market and other events such as a week-long Christmas fair and a bike share program on Main Street.

Lawlor suggested establishing wine tasting venues in local businesses.

Kosola said she would like to create charm in the downtown core by utilizing empty lots for cafes with outdoor seating.

Pollard said he would like public opinion on what should happen downtown to enhance economic activity.

McKenna said he would like to see more community events downtown to entice families. He also suggested cutting “red tape” for businesses and holding community open houses to get more ideas.

Candidates were asked what their response was to the proposed national park reserve.

Stelzner said the park is not a municipal issue and proceeded to ask if the park would bring better paying jobs to town.

Mattes agreed it’s not a municipal issue, saying council previously stated it was neutral, a view he still supports.

Grice said she favours holding a public vote on the matter, saying government has no right to decide the issue.

Lawlor said the decision is out of council’s hands, but did add there has to be a place where people can continue their sports-related activities, such as hunting.

Kosola admitted she is still sitting on the fence, but wants to bring unity to the situation. She did say that some national parks in Canada are losing money, and noted that Banff has become very developed and expensive.

Pollard is also on the fence, saying much of the information out there is speculation. He asked if a national park will take people’s enjoyment away.

McKenna said there can’t be a solution without dialogue. “We need to get back to the table and resolve it . . . get this monkey off our back.”

Hampson said he really doesn’t know who to believe. He noted if Parks Canada would allow hunting, fishing, cattle grazing and helicopter training, he may support the idea.

One audience member asked the candidates what their plan is to deal with the problem of French migrant workers feeling segregated and having no place to go in Oliver every summer.

Lawlor said the problem is not about origin or ethnicity.

“Maybe it’s the fact they dominate the parks . . . that could be the problem.”

Kosola said the Town needs to address the issue of youth sleeping in local parks and maintaining the look of the community.

Pollard said the fact is conditions for French Canadian workers are not up to par in Oliver. “They help Oliver, they’re good people.”

McKenna said the responsibility for proper housing lands with orchard owners.

“They do it for the Mexicans but they’re not doing it for anybody else.”

Hampson agreed, saying the government enforces the rule that Mexicans get housing, but not for French Canadian fruit pickers. He said the Town should lobby the regional district (Area C) to engage farmers to provide adequate accommodation.

Stelzner said there should be no division, noting that migrant workers have to abide by the same bylaws that residents do.

Mattes said they need more advertising in Quebec to let seasonal workers know what to expect when they come to Oliver.

Grice said there is a sense of racism and prejudice against these workers from Quebec. That’s why it’s important to build relationships and house all workers, not just those from other countries, she pointed out.

In closing statements:

Mattes said he was a strong financial person when he previously served on council.

“We had a zero tax increase, and I will work hard to keep staff in check when spending your money.”

Grice said she will listen to a variety of opinions before coming to a decision on council. She noted her desire to be a voice for the people because “I care deeply about the town.”

Lawlor said he can find ways to get grant money in order to make projects successful in Oliver, without the funds coming out of people’s pockets.

Kosola talked about three so-called “drug houses” in Oliver and protecting the safety of children and the town’s reputation.

“I think that’s awful. If everyone knows about them, why isn’t more being done?”

Pollard, who’s worked in security for 21 years, said he wants to follow in his father’s footsteps by helping the town become a better place.

McKenna said Oliver needs more police resources and affordable housing. “We need to support local business and attract new business. I’m eager to help make decisions to better the town.”

Hampson, a former mayor and councillor, said he won’t make any promises he can’t keep, but promised to do his utmost to represent everyone in the community.

“I’ve never compromised myself on any decisions I’ve made on council.”

Stelzner said he is retired, therefore Oliver residents will have him full time.

“I’m going to be there for you; I want to try to make a difference.”