Canal fix, new underpass on Schafer’s mind in new year

Terry Schafer has some resolutions of his own in 2017, but they don’t necessarily involve eating less candy.

The Area C director was busy in 2016, but he has his work cut out for him this year.

The Chronicle asked him what issue topped his agenda in 2016, and he was thankful there were no catastrophic fires like the one Oliver endured in 2015.

“But the near destruction of the irrigation flume at Gallagher Lake was a huge concern to the Area C agricultural community,” he said, noting this will be a prominent issue in 2017.

Schafer said MLA Linda Larson is actively seeking provincial funds to move the canal via pipeline along the west side of Highway 97. “And I’ve sought help from our federal representative MP (Richard) Cannings in an effort to reduce the financial impact on our farmers.”

The director said a half a billion dollar industry is at stake in the South Okanagan, noting that a joint submission from Area C and the Town of Oliver will be forthcoming soon.

Schafer said one of the biggest accomplishments in Area C last year was the successful conclusion of the Gallagher Lake Official Community Plan.

“Thanks to staff and a committed group of volunteers, chaired by former MLA/Speaker Bill Barisoff, the pulse of the Hamlet of Gallagher Lake was taken.”

He noted that planning was considered for commercial and residential infill, parkland and pathways, safety issues and connectivity to the Kettle Valley trail network, as well as a proposed bridge underpass for pedestrian safe passage across Highway 97.

Schafer said the underpass idea was well on its way through the inherent red tape, but it’s on hold now waiting for a decision on the canal relocation.

“I’ve requested that the engineering of the underpass be done in concert with the pipeline project,” he pointed out.

Schafer said Vaseux Lake issues came to the fore in 2016, thanks to Sundial Road resident Norm Gaumont.

Many meetings were organized to seek a remedy to the burgeoning milfoil problem. Because of Gaumont’s tenacity the Okanagan Basin Water Board, the regional district and provincial/federal governments are now fully aware of the issue, Schafer said. He added this led to the necessary coordination of efforts to ensure that the permits for the rototiller operation and launch area are in place, followed by studies to assess the health of the lake.

“This is to consider the sustainability of the fish and waterfowl and what steps can be taken to eventually reduce the phosphates and nitrates, heavy metals and endocrine disrupters that affect the lake.”

In looking back to 2016, Schafer said a big disappointment for him was the spike in crime, specifically business break and enters, up 64 per cent from 2015.

“Thankfully the RCMP have apprehended the prime individuals involved, but another recent rash of B&Es has me concerned once again.”

Schafer urges everyone to be diligent in securing their belongings keeping an eye on their neighbour’s property.

“Please report to the RCMP even if you don’t think it’ll do any good. The police have to build cases based on input.”

The director said he is grateful to see the beginnings of a rural fire brigade in the McKinney/ Shrike Hill area. Even before residents formed a community association they were able to attend a lightning strike with their “Quikspray” unit, he pointed out.

Schafer said he is also grateful for the support from his alternate, Rick Knodel.

“He’s there when I need him with ear-to-the-ground sound advice, and I appreciate that.”

Schafer said it was nice to recognize deserving people at this year’s appreciation dinner. These included members of the Advisory Planning Commission and the Gallagher Lake OCP committee. The dinner also recognized Willowbrook firefighters for everything they’ve done. Schafer happily announced that members will finally receive a stipend based on their service.

The director mentioned that the Area C Volunteer of the Year award went to Norm Gaumont for his efforts at Vaseux Lake.

Schafer said one happy/sad story of 2016 was the finalization of the Oliver Landfill, Southern Plus Feedlots land swap.

“That gave some extra lifespan to our landfill and allowed Bill and Darlene Freding to move on. Unfortunately Bill passed away before he got to experience retirement.”

Schafer said things that will affect Area C in the new year are both exciting and worrisome. He noted they will have to wait and see how Area 27 and the new correctional centre affects growth, taxation and quality of life.

The director said Willowbrook Road is scheduled for resurfacing, and he has requested that it be widened, and that Wilson Mountain Road be included in the plans.

Schafer said Willowbrook’s water system is now controlled by regional district staff, and now that reserves will be built in for future repairs, there will be some cost implications for residents. “But that also means no big surprises later and that’s a good thing.”