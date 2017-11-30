Canada 150 mural acknowledged with new recognition signage

Oliver Mayor Ron Hovanes secured the last bolt to the Canada 150 Mural Mosaic recognition sign next to the mural on the east wall of the Archive Building on Oliver’s Main Street.

The mural was unveiled July 1st at the Pancake Breakfast by Mayor Hovanes, MP Dick Cannings, and participating youth, and the recently installed sign officially acknowledges the Government of Canada Heritage Branch.

The Town of Oliver received $15,000 towards the mural project in celebration of Canada’s 150th birthday, without which the installation of the mural would not have been possible.

The recognition sign outlines the Canada 150 Mural Mosaic project in Oliver and across Canada.

The mural, along with others completed by communities all across the province, can be seen at canada150mosaic.com/british-columbia/.