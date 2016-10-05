Campfire ban lifted in rural Oliver

The campfire ban has been lifted for rural properties within the Oliver Fire Protection Area.

However, the ban within town boundaries still exists.

Permitted campfires are required to be no larger than half a metre wide and half a metre tall. It is also recommended that you have at least eight litres of water nearby to help extinguish the fire.

The ban was put in place in early June due to an unattended campfire at Loose Bay campground.

No open fires are allowed within the Oliver Fire Protection Area (in Town). In-town residents are reminded that all open fires, fireworks, “tiki” torches and other types of burning is not allowed.

Approved cooking stoves with flames less than 15 centimetres are permitted. Gas flame and briquettes are also allowed.

Town of Oliver fines for fire violations start at $125. To report a fire, unattended campfire or fire violations, call 911.