Campfire ban in Oliver remains in effect

Campfires remain banned for all properties in the Oliver Fire Protection Area.

Residents are reminded that conditions remain dry in the South Okanagan and with rising temperatures this past week, and no rain in sight, conditions are extreme.

All open fires, fireworks, tiki torches and other types of burning are also banned. These prohibitions do not apply to approved cooking stoves with flames less than 15 centimetres.

These rules remain in place until further notice.

Town of Oliver fines for violations start at $125. Provincially, the fines are much greater and a person who starts a fire can be ordered to pay all firefighting costs.