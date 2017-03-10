Businesses urged to get with the ‘green’ program

By Lyonel Doherty

It’s a mystery why some businesses choose not to recycle, but the regional district hopes to solve that problem.

The RDOS has hired GreenStep Solutions to undertake a business education campaign focused on small and medium-sized businesses and multi-family units.

“To be honest we are not sure why we see some businesses choosing not to recycle,” said solid waste management coordinator Cameron Baughen.

He said homeowners are provided recycling collection by local governments, making it easy for them. But businesses have to provide their own.

“Price of recycling services, lack of knowledge, lack of local services or maybe lack of space for a second bin could be issues,” Baughen said.

GreenStep will be canvassing businesses providing free waste audits and considering options. They will also be looking at organics and how businesses can consider getting involved when this program starts. The RDOS is considering building a regional compost site that would be able to handle food scraps and other organic waste.

The district and neighbouring communities have conducted audits on waste collected from businesses and multi-family units that use bins. Many of these waste bins contain cardboard, paper, yard waste, and other recyclables.

The residential waste program is seeing more people recycle, whereas businesses and multi-families continue to throw lots of recyclable materials in the garbage.

GreenStep will be reaching out to businesses and discussing potential barriers to recycling. The company says barriers may include the cost of recycling services, lack of education, or space for extra recycling bins.

GreenStep will determine what materials are ending up in the garbage, and after the consultation, will bring forward potential programs or strategies to reduce waste.

Project Manager Andrea Mackintosh will be reaching out this March.

She said they want to help businesses better understand and benefit from increased recycling and other waste diversion opportunities.

“We love getting our hands dirty. If you know of a business or multi-family residence that would be a good candidate for a waste audit, please have them contact us.”

Mackintosh said a waste audit will see a business set aside its garbage for a couple of days before disposing it. GreenStep staff will sort through it and separate items into various categories: recycling, compost, garbage, etc.

Staff will then measure each category by weight and volume, and report back to the business on the results so the company has a better understanding of what it is throwing away, and how much of that waste has the potential to be diverted from the landfill.

The time it takes to complete a waste audit varies depending on the volume of waste collected and the number of volunteers taking part. But typically it takes two to six hours, Mackintosh said.

What’s in it for the business?

She said once a business understands where the problem areas are, it can focus on making improvements, which “will result in reduced environmental impact, compliance with local recycling bylaws, potential reduction in operating costs, and increased awareness of upstream waste reduction opportunities.”

For more information on the program, contact the RDOS Public Works Department at 250-490-4129, info@rdos.bc.ca or visit www.rdos.bc.ca.

For more information on the waste audits contact GreenStep Solutions Inc at 250-862-8941 ext. 106.